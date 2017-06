CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (13-Jun-2017) JetSMART (Chile) received one new A320-200 (CC-AWA; MSN 7595) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. This is the carrier's first aircraft and will enter service shortly. The A320 was originally delivered in Mar-2017, to be leased to Vueling. However the Spanish LCC did not take up the aircraft and it has been parked since.