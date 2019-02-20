Jetlines signs agreements with Travel Fusion, CarTrawler, Salesforce

Jetlines signed (19-Feb-2019) an agreement with Travelfusion and plans to enter into an agreement with Google Flights, in order to supplement its approach to selling tickets directly via the Jetlines website. The airline has also reached an agreement with CarTrawler to provide passengers with access to various ground transportation solutions including car rental, bus, rail, chauffeur and taxi transfers through the Jetlines website. The airline is also looking to enter into an agreement with Booking.com to allow passengers to book accommodation from the airline's website without additional fees. Additionally, the carrier entered into a partnership with Salesforce to leverage the airline's digital marketing, CRM services and expertise. Jetlines chief of sales and marketing and customer experience officer Jordi Porcel stated: "We want to give our future customers the optionality of when and how they purchase their Jetlines' tickets, and what ancillary products or services they may want to add when travelling with us". [more - original PR]