Jetlines secures slots at Vancouver Airport base

Jetlines selected (07-Feb-2019) Vancouver International Airport as its main hub and primary base of operations, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of the airline licensing process. Jetlines will receive all airport slots required to operate initial services with its first two A320 aircraft. Jetlines selected the airport due to its competitive rate and charges, desirable location and facilities and high rate of traffic. The airport is the second busiest in Canada, serving more than 25.9 million passengers in 2018. Jetlines expects to launch operations later in 2019. [more - original PR - English/French]