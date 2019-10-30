Jetlines loses SmartLynx and InHarv as investors, postpones launch date

Jetlines announced (28-Oct-2019) it failed to satisfied the financing condition to secure CAD40 million (USD31 million) in financing and has therefore lost SmartLynx and InHarv ULCC Growth Fund as investors, due to the companies exercising the right to terminate investment commitments. Jetlines will postpone its launch date of 17-Dec-2019 and will not pay additional deposits, meaning it will not receive two A320 aircraft planned for delivery in Nov-2019. No further date will be announced until funding is secured. Jetlines plans to lay off most employees in order to conserve cash, with the exception of a core team led by the executive chairman who will continue meeting with investors to secure financing. The carrier expects to rehire employees once proper funding has been secured. Most contracts signed for airline systems have been put on hold and will be ready to recommence once the carrier is ready to launch. Additionally, all manuals submitted to Transport Canada for an Airline Operators Certificate will be kept and updated as necessary. To date, Jetlines' debt settled through the issuance of 738,094 shares is now CAD149,390. [more - original PR]