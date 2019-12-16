Jetlines announces leasing LoI with GLOBALX, executive chairman to resign

Jetlines announced (13-Dec-2019) an LoI with developing US charter Global Crossing Airlines (GLOBALX) to combine the two businesses. GLOBALX, headquartered at Miami International Airport, is a corporation in the pre revenue stage and plans to operate a US 121 charter carrier with A320-200s. The company intends to provide ACMI and wet lease contracts for carriers operating within and to the US and to develop aircraft interchanges with leading European charter and tour operators. Once combined, Jetlines and GLOBALX would continue with an operating plan for Canada, including the continued advancement of Jetlines' air operator certificate. The combined entity would initially operate charters with major tour operators from Canada to major US leisure destinations, with aircraft to be branded as Jetlines and operated by GLOBALX. Jetlines executive chairman Mark Morabito stated the plan with GLOBALX "preserves Jetlines strategy long term and provides a more immediate opportunity to commence airline operations", adding he is "resigning from Jetlines at this time in order to facilitate the GLOBALX transaction and its plans to restructure management". The transaction remains subject to definitive transaction documents, TSX Venture Exchange approval, Jetlines and GLOBALX shareholder approvals and other conditions. [more - original PR]