Jetlines announces closure of private placement with SmartLynx Airlines

Jetlines announced (27-Dec-2018) the closure of a private placement with SmartLynx Airlines. The airline sold 22.7 million Jetlines subscription receipts at CAD0.33 (USD0.25) per subscription receipt, for gross proceeds of CAD7.5 million (USD5.6 million). As previously reported by CAPA, Jetlines entered a subscription agreement with SmartLynx. The agreement includes financing commitments of up to CAD15 million (USD11 million). The gross proceeds of the agreement will be used by Jetlines to launch an ultra low cost carrier in Canada. SmartLynx is expected to become an insider of Jetlines on conversion of the subscription receipts. [more - original PR]