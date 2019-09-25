Become a CAPA Member
25-Sep-2019 8:05 AM

JetBlue's first A321neo enters service on New York-Fort Lauderdale route

JetBlue Airways announced (24-Sep-2019) its first A321neo officially entered scheduled operations on New York JFK-Fort Lauderdale service. JetBlue's A321neo aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and feature the following interior designs: 

  • New welcome area, featuring custom flooring and full height edge lit partitions;
  • Sky blue mood lighting;
  • New seats with enhanced memory foam cushions, adjustable headrests and more space;
  • Redesigned seat back pockets, featuring an elastic "gadget panel" stowage area, mesh pockets and a larger pocket for laptops;
  • USB port in each seat back monitor and repositioned AC power ports in front of each seat;
  • The Pantry, a self serve inflight snack bar with free snacks;
  • HD seat back screens, featuring hundreds of channels, movies, games and TV shows, including a new 3D moving map for passengers to track their flight. The screens also give passengers the ability to pair personal devices for use as a remote;
  • Fly-Fi coverage expanded to offer coverage on more than 99% of JetBlue's route network. [more - original PR]

