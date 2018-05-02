JetBlue unveils A320 interior configuration restyling, begins three year refurbishment process

JetBlue Airways formally unveiled (02-May-2018) the first A320 aircraft to undergo an interior cabin restyling, which will offer larger seat back TVs, more channels, streaming entertainment, complimentary WiFi, "the most legroom in coach" and wide seats. The aircraft was deployed on its first revenue service between Boston and Bermuda on 02-May-2018. The restyling will include two iterations of the design, with the 2018 model introducing features from the popular A321 interior. The 2019 and beyond model will feature an "innovative seat design and inflight entertainment system unlike anything offered by US airlines today". JetBlue's A320s will be refurbished with Rockwell Collins pinnacle seat and LiveTV 4 entertainment options over the next nine months. From early 2019, JetBlue will transition to the Rockwell Collins Meridian seat and Thales AVANT and ViaSat-2 products. The carrier expects to complete approximately 12 A320 restyles by the end of 2018, focusing first on the A320 classic aircraft. JetBlue's overall A320 refurbishment is set to take approximately three years. [more - original PR]