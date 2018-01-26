JetBlue reports operating profit declines in 4Q2017 and CY2017

JetBlue reported (25-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1756 million, +7.0% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: 1567 million, +16.5%;
- Labour: USD490 million, +14.6%;
- Fuel: USD368 million, +26.4%;
- Operating profit: USD189 million, -36.0%;
- Net profit: USD672 million, +291%;
- Passengers: 9.8 million, +2.7%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.1%, -1.6ppt;
- Yield: USD 13.57 cents, +2.8%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.28 cents, +0.8%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.66 cents, +1.8%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.29 cents, +10.8%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.63 cents, +8.1%;
- Average stage length: 1071 miles, -0.6%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD7015 million, +5.8%;
- Total operating costs: USD6015 million, +13.1%;
- Labour: USD1887 million, +11.1%;
- Fuel: USD1363 million, +26.9%;
- Operating profit: USD1000 million, -23.8%;
- Net profit: USD1147 million, +51.2%;
- Passengers: 40.0 million, +4.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.3%, -0.8ppt;
- Yield: USD 13.31 cents, 13.31 cents, +1.0%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.23 cents, +0.1%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.53 cents, +1.3%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 10.74 cents, +8.2%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.30 cents, +4.8%;
- Average stage length: 1072 miles, -1.9%;
- Total assets: USD9781 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD303 million;
- Total debt: USD1199 million. [more - original PR]