Loading
26-Jan-2018 10:59 AM

JetBlue reports operating profit declines in 4Q2017 and CY2017

JetBlue reported (25-Jan-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1756 million, +7.0% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: 1567 million, +16.5%;
      • Labour: USD490 million, +14.6%;
      • Fuel: USD368 million, +26.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD189 million, -36.0%;
    • Net profit: USD672 million, +291%;
    • Passengers: 9.8 million, +2.7%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.1%, -1.6ppt;
    • Yield: USD 13.57 cents, +2.8%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.28 cents, +0.8%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.66 cents, +1.8%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.29 cents, +10.8%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.63 cents, +8.1%;
    • Average stage length: 1071 miles, -0.6%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total operating revenue: USD7015 million, +5.8%;
    • Total operating costs: USD6015 million, +13.1%;
      • Labour: USD1887 million, +11.1%;
      • Fuel: USD1363 million, +26.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD1000 million, -23.8%;
    • Net profit: USD1147 million, +51.2%;
    • Passengers: 40.0 million, +4.6%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.3%, -0.8ppt;
    • Yield: USD 13.31 cents, 13.31 cents, +1.0%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.23 cents, +0.1%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.53 cents, +1.3%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 10.74 cents, +8.2%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.30 cents, +4.8%;
    • Average stage length: 1072 miles, -1.9%;
    • Total assets: USD9781 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD303 million;
    • Total debt: USD1199 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More