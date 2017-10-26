Loading
jetBlue reports double digit profit declines in 3Q2017

jetBlue reported (24-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Total operating revenue: USD1813 million, +4.7% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD1503 million, +9.1%;
    • Labour: USD466 million, +10.9%;
    • Fuel: USD347 million, +18.3%;
  • Operating profit: USD310 million, -12.4%;
  • Net profit: USD179 million, -10.2%;
  • Passengers: 10.2 million, +2.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.1%, -1.2ppt;
  • Average fare: USD158.68, +0.5%;
  • Yield: USD 13.32 cents, +1.0%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.34 cents, -0.4%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.67 cents, +0.9%;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD 10.50 cents, +5.2%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.07 cents, +2.7%;
  • Average stage length: 1069 miles, -2.0%;
  • Total assets: USD9596 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents; USD394 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD5457 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

