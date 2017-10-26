jetBlue reports double digit profit declines in 3Q2017

jetBlue reported (24-Oct-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD1813 million, +4.7% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1503 million, +9.1%;
- Labour: USD466 million, +10.9%;
- Fuel: USD347 million, +18.3%;
- Operating profit: USD310 million, -12.4%;
- Net profit: USD179 million, -10.2%;
- Passengers: 10.2 million, +2.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 85.1%, -1.2ppt;
- Average fare: USD158.68, +0.5%;
- Yield: USD 13.32 cents, +1.0%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 11.34 cents, -0.4%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.67 cents, +0.9%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 10.50 cents, +5.2%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.07 cents, +2.7%;
- Average stage length: 1069 miles, -2.0%;
- Total assets: USD9596 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents; USD394 million;
- Total liabilities: USD5457 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]