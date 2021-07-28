JetBlue records demand momentum across all geographies in 2Q2021

JetBlue Airways president and COO Joanna Geraghty stated (27-Jul-2021) the carrier recorded demand momentum across all its geographies in 2Q2021, ending with passenger load factors in the mid 80s and Jun-2021 capacity "largely back to pre-pandemic levels". Ms Geraghty said JetBlue expects load factors will be in the mid to high 80s during the summer period, adding: "We have seen days with average load factors in the 90s". [more - original PR]