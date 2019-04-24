Become a CAPA Member
24-Apr-2019 2:10 PM

JetBlue outlines guidance for 2Q2019 and FY2019

JetBlue Airways EVP and CFO Steve Priest reported (23-Apr-2019) the airline expects the following results for 2Q2019 and FY2019:

  • 2Q2019:
    • Capacity: +4.5% to +6.5%;
    • RASM: +1.0% to +4.0%;
    • CASM Ex Fuel: +1.5% to +3.5%;
    • Capex aircraft: USD300m to USD350m;
    • Capex ex aircraft: USD30m to USD45m;
  • FY2019:
    • Capacity: +4.5% to +6.5%;
    • CASM Ex fuel: 0.0% to +2.0%;
    • Capex aircraft: USD1.05bn to USD1.2bn;
    • Capex ex aircraft: USD150m to USD200m. [more - original PR]

