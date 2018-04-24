Loading
25-Apr-2018 9:54 AM

jetBlue operating profit down 10% but net profit increase in 1Q2018

JetBlue Airways reported (24-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: USD1754 million, +9.6% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: USD1626 million, +11.5%;
    • Labour: USD499 million, +7.0%;
    • Fuel: USD417 million, +29.2%;
  • Operating profit: USD128 million, -10.0%;
  • Net profit: USD88 million, +7.0%;
  • Passengers: 9.9 million, +1.8%;
  • Load factor: 84.6%, +-.7ppt;
  • Yield: USD 14.26 cents, +4.4%;
  • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.06 cents, +5.3%;
  • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.50 cents, +6.1%;
  • Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.59 cents, +8.0%;
  • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.55 cents, +3.1%;
  • Average stage length: 1098 miles, +1.8%;
  • Total assets: USD10,027 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD511 million;
  • Total debt: USD1143 million. [more - original PR]

