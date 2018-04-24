25-Apr-2018 9:54 AM
jetBlue operating profit down 10% but net profit increase in 1Q2018
JetBlue Airways reported (24-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD1754 million, +9.6% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1626 million, +11.5%;
- Labour: USD499 million, +7.0%;
- Fuel: USD417 million, +29.2%;
- Operating profit: USD128 million, -10.0%;
- Net profit: USD88 million, +7.0%;
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +1.8%;
- Load factor: 84.6%, +-.7ppt;
- Yield: USD 14.26 cents, +4.4%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.06 cents, +5.3%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.50 cents, +6.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.59 cents, +8.0%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.55 cents, +3.1%;
- Average stage length: 1098 miles, +1.8%;
- Total assets: USD10,027 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD511 million;
- Total debt: USD1143 million. [more - original PR]