JetBlue launches daily New York JFK-Vancouver service

JetBlue Airways launched (09-Jun-2022) daily New York JFK-Vancouver service using A320 equipment. Vancouver is JetBlue's first Canadian destination. Destination Vancouver president and CEO Royce Chwin stated: "JetBlue's new direct service to JFK means easier access from an important east coast market and is another significant step for Vancouver towards rebuilding our visitor economy. Nonstop air service from key North American cities makes our city an even more appealing destination for business events and for leisure travellers". According to OAG, the carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route.