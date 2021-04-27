27-Apr-2021 12:36 PM
JetBlue enters service with first A220 powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines
JetBlue Airways entered (26-Apr-2021) its first A220 aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, into service from Boston to Tampa. The carrier ordered 60 A220-300s in 2018, later expanding the order to 70 aircraft in 2019. It has also ordered 85 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft, including 13 A321LR and 13 A321XLRs. JetBlue currently operates 16 of the A321neo variant powered by GTF engines, 193 A320ceo family aircraft powered by V2500 engines and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft equipped with the APS2300E auxiliary power unit. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]