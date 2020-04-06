JetBlue 'burning' through savings, continuing with more cost cutting measures: CEO

JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes reported (03-Apr-2020) the carrier is "spending far more on running the airline than we are making in revenue", as it is now "burning through over USD10 million of our savings each day" and making "just USD1 million per day" in bookings and ancillary fees. Even with the revenue made, the carrier is pushed back "into negative territory" as it issues USD2 million in cash refunds and USD11 million in travel bank credits for cancelled bookings every day. The carrier is continuing with cost cutting measures and has now reduced capacity for Apr-2020 by at least 70% and is parking more than 100 aircraft in the Arizona desert and cities across the US. It has also applied to the US Treasury Department for payroll support funds and is in negotiations with the government. [more - original PR]