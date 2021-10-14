14-Oct-2021 12:01 PM
JetBlue and American Airlines enhance loyalty benefits
JetBlue Airways and American Airlines announced (13-Oct-2021) an enhancement of their loyalty benefits as part of a Northeast Alliance between the carriers. JetBlue's top earning loyalty members, Mosaics, are now eligible for benefits when travelling on American Airlines operated flights. Additionally, American's AAdvantage customers will receive loyalty enhancements when travelling on JetBlue flights, as well as an ability to redeem AAdvantage miles for JetBlue operated flights. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - American Airlines]