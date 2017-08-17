Loading
jetBlue Airways warns immense immunised JVs continue to raise alarm bells

jetBlue Airways stated (15-Aug-2017) "immense immunised joint ventures" will continue to ring the alarm bells until the anticompetitive aspects of unrestricted ATI grants are rectified, in light of the "unprecedented consolidation" in the US airline industry in the last decade. The carrier said it is "more important" to carefully scrutinise immunised  joint ventures, urging the US Department of Transportation to ensure ATI grants and joint ventures promote competition. [more - original PR]

