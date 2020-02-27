JetBlue Airways to suspend change, cancel fees for travel before Jun-2020 over coronavirus

JetBlue Airways announced (26-Feb-2020) plans to suspend change and cancel fees for new bookings made from 27-Feb-2020 to 11-Mar-2020 for travel on/before 01-Jun-2020. The introduction of this policy is meant to assure passengers that they will not be charged any fees for changes or cancellations, in light of the coronavirus. This policy will apply to all fares, as well as bookings made through JetBlue Vacations. [more - original PR]