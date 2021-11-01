JetBlue Airways to split operations at New York LaGuardia Airport

JetBlue Airways announced (29-Oct-2021) all Boston flights will operate from New York LaGuardia Airport's Marine Air Terminal from 31-Oct-2021, while all other flights will operate from Terminal B. There will be 12 daily departures to Boston and up to 23 additional daily departures to other destinations from Terminal B, which is also home to American Airlines and will allow for convenient connections between the carriers. The split operations will continue until JetBlue fully relocates to Terminal B. [more - original PR]