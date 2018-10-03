Become a CAPA Member
3-Oct-2018

JetBlue Airways to rollout 'fare options 2.0'; will announce branding later

JetBlue Airways announced (02-Oct-2018) it plans to roll out 'fare options 2.0', providing "distinct offerings" targeted at specific customer segments. Branding will be announced later, the airline added. Details include:

  • Blue 'Save': Lower price offering that includes key JetBlue features and "limited other elements";
  • Blue 'More': Offering targeted to customers who value flexibility and speed;
  • Blue: Similar offering "as today". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

