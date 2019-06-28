JetBlue Airways to relocate operations from Houston William P to Houston George Bush

JetBlue Airways announced (27-Jun-2019) plans to move operations in Houston from Houston William P Hobby Airport to terminal A at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport later in 2019. The relocation is prompted by the airline's wish to strengthen its relevance in New York and Boston, while also increasing its customer base in Houston. The airline will operate its final flight at William P Hobby on 26-Oct-2019 and conduct its first flight at George Bush Intercontinental on 27-Oct-2019. Adjusted flight schedule as follows:

New York JFK-Houston George Bush: With A320 equipment from 27-Oct-2019;

Boston-Houston George Bush: With A320 from 27-Oct-2019. [more - original PR]