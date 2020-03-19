JetBlue Airways to reduce capacity by 40% in Apr/May-2020

JetBlue Airways announced (18-Mar-2020) it is reducing capacity by 40% in Apr-2020 and May-2020, with further substantial capacity cuts expected in Jun-2020 and Jul-2020. In order to reduce costs, the airline is establishing the following steps:

Grounding some aircraft;

Deferring delivery of four used aircraft;

Working with Airbus to slow deliveries and reduce pre delivery payments;

Reducing CEO and COO salaries by 50% each;

Suspending more than 75% of projects to do with technology, investment in infrastructure or real estate.

The carrier is receiving an average of less than USD4 million each day for bookings and ancillary fees, but is daily having to issue more than USD20 million in credits for cancelled bookings. It noted it is now having to utilise cash savings, and while it recently secured an extra credit line which allowed it to borrow USD1 billion, "it's a band-aid solution that holds us over and we have to pay it back with interest". The carrier warned it will need "significant government support to help us through these losses". [more - original PR]