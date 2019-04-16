Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2019 7:39 AM

JetBlue Airways to receive first A321neo in spring 2019

JetBlue Airways announced (15-Apr-2019) it expects to receive its first A321neo in spring 2019. The aircraft is expected to commence operations on daily New York JFK-Guayaquil service from 05-Dec-2019. The route, subject to government approval, will be the longest in JetBlue's network. JetBlue's new A321neo aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and will offer a 20% increase in fuel efficiency. Additionally, these aircraft will be equipped with Collins Meridian seats and power ports and IFE at every seat. [more - original PR]

