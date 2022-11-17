Become a CAPA Member
17-Nov-2022 11:49 AM

JetBlue Airways to launch two Paris CDG services from summer 2023

JetBlue Airways announced (16-Nov-2022) plans to launch New York JFK-Paris CDG and Boston-Paris CDG services from summer 2023. Launch dates and frequencies have yet to be announced. Paris will be the carrier's second trans Atlantic destination following the launch of London services in Aug-2021. According to OAG, Air France and Delta Air Lines are also scheduled to operate each route, while American Airlines will also serve Paris from New York JFK. [more - original PR]

