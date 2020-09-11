11-Sep-2020 3:42 PM
JetBlue Airways to launch nine domestic services from during late2020
JetBlue Airways announced (10-Sep-2020) plans to launch the following domestic services, in order to generate cash and capture traffic:
- Los Angeles-Charleston: Daily from 18-Dec-2020;
- Los Angeles-Palm Beach: Daily from 19-Nov-2020, operating with Mint aircraft on certain frequencies;
- Los Angeles-Raleigh Durham: Daily from 18-Dec-2020;
- Los Angeles-Richmond: Daily from 18-Dec-2020;
- Fort Lauderdale-Bozeman: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2020;
- Fort Lauderdale-Palm Springs: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2020;
- Tampa-Richmond: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- Fort Myers-Raleigh Durham: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- Las Vegas-Richmond: Daily from 18-Dec-2020.
JetBlue will reintroduce some temporarily parked aircraft to service so as to support these new services. Most new services will be operated with A320s. JetBlue will continually evaluate these services and allow market demand to determine how long services should continue to operate. [more - original PR - JetBlue Airways] [more - original PR - Richmond International Airport]