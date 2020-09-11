JetBlue Airways to launch nine domestic services from during late2020

JetBlue Airways announced (10-Sep-2020) plans to launch the following domestic services, in order to generate cash and capture traffic:

JetBlue will reintroduce some temporarily parked aircraft to service so as to support these new services. Most new services will be operated with A320s. JetBlue will continually evaluate these services and allow market demand to determine how long services should continue to operate. [more - original PR - JetBlue Airways] [more - original PR - Richmond International Airport]