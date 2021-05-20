20-May-2021 10:20 AM
JetBlue Airways to launch JFK services to London Heathrow and London Gatwick
JetBlue Airways announced (19-May-2021) plans to launch daily New York JFK-London Heathrow service from 11-Aug-2021 and daily New York JFK-London Gatwick service from 29-Sep-2021. The carrier also plans to launch services from Boston to London in summer 2022. JetBlue is set to take delivery of three A321LRs in 2021, all of which will operate on the JFK routes. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - London Gatwick Airport]