JetBlue Airways to launch first trans Atlantic service to Europe from 2021

JetBlue Airways announced (10-Apr-2019) plans to launch multiple daily services from Boston and New York to London with A321LR aircraft from 2021. London will be JetBlue's first European and trans Atlantic destination. The airline plans to convert 13 A321 orders to the LR version in order to accommodate service to long haul markets. These conversions are not expected to impact the airline's financial commitments. JetBlue is developing a trans Atlantic version of its premium Mint product with more lie flat seats. A long haul version of its core experience will be designed for passengers already familiar with the JetBlue experience. JetBlue Airways president and COO Joanna Geraghty noted the success of Mint was the primary reason for the airline to launch service to London, calling the city the "next natural market for JetBlue to be successful and make a positive impact on consumers". Ms Geraghty also stated it is time for US and European regulators to create conditions beneficial for smaller carriers and new entrants, instead of allowing major airlines "get even bigger through joint ventures". [more - original PR]