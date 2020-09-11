JetBlue Airways to launch 15 Latin America/Caribbean services from YE2020

JetBlue Airways announced (10-Sep-2020) plans to launch the following Latin America/Caribbean services, in order to generate cash and capture traffic:

All services with the exception of Raleigh Durham-San Juan Luis Munoz remain subject to receipt of government operating authority. JetBlue will reactivate some temporarily parked aircraft to support these new services, which will be regularly evaluated to consider market demand. JetBlue Airways head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence cited these services as the "latest example of JetBlue's ability to be nimble and play offence as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviours and booking patterns". He noted these services advance the carrier's revised network strategy, return more aircraft to service and "doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner". [more - original PR]