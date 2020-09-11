JetBlue Airways to launch 15 Latin America/Caribbean services from YE2020
JetBlue Airways announced (10-Sep-2020) plans to launch the following Latin America/Caribbean services, in order to generate cash and capture traffic:
- New York Newark-Aruba Queen Beatrix: Daily from 19-Nov-2020, operating certain frequencies with Mint aircraft;
- New York Newark-Cancun: Twice daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- New York Newark-Montego Bay: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- New York Newark-Nassau: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- New York Newark-Providenciales: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- New York Newark-Punta Cana: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- New York Newark-Sint Maarten: Daily from 19-Nov-2020, operating certain frequencies with Mint aircraft;
- Los Angeles-Cancun: Twice daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- Los Angeles-Liberia Daniel Oduber: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2020, operating certain frequencies with Mint aircraft;
- Los Angeles-San Jose Juan Santamaria: Daily from 18-Dec-2020;
- Raleigh Durham-San Juan Luis Munoz: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- Tampa-Cancun: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- Raleigh Durham-Cancun: Daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- San Francisco-Cancun: Twice daily from 19-Nov-2020;
- Raleigh Durham-Montego Bay: Daily from 19-Nov-2020.
All services with the exception of Raleigh Durham-San Juan Luis Munoz remain subject to receipt of government operating authority. JetBlue will reactivate some temporarily parked aircraft to support these new services, which will be regularly evaluated to consider market demand. JetBlue Airways head of revenue and planning Scott Laurence cited these services as the "latest example of JetBlue's ability to be nimble and play offence as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviours and booking patterns". He noted these services advance the carrier's revised network strategy, return more aircraft to service and "doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner". [more - original PR]