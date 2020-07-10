Become a CAPA Member
10-Jul-2020 9:59 AM

JetBlue Airways to expand operations at Los Angeles International Airport to 70 daily services

JetBlue Airways announced (09-Jul-2020) plans to make Los Angeles International Airport its primary base of operations in greater Los Angeles. Effective Oct-2020, the carrier will move service and crew and maintenance bases from Long Beach Airport to Los Angeles Airport. The final day of operations in Long Beach is scheduled for 06-Oct-2020. Effective 07-Oct-2020, JetBlue will launch services to the following points:

The carrier intends to expand its operations at Los Angeles during the next five years, with plans to reach approximately 70 daily frequencies by 2025, some of which will include new markets. [more - original PR]

