9-Apr-2020 8:48 AM
JetBlue Airways to consolidate service in five metro areas
JetBlue Airways announced (08-Apr-2020) plans to suspend service at Providence T F Green Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Ontario International Airport, New York LaGuardia Airport, New York Stewart International Airport, Westchester County Airport, San José Mineta International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport, and instead consolidate services at the following airports, effective 15-Apr-2020 to 10-Jun-2020:
- Boston Logan International Airport: Planned average daily departures of 28 for Apr-2020, down from typical daily departures of 180 for this metro area;
- Los Angeles International Airport/Long Beach Airport: Five, down from 44;
- New York John F Kennedy International Airport/New York Newark Liberty International Airport: 30, down from 215;
- San Francisco International Airport: Two, down from 19;
- Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport: Five, down from 34. [more - original PR]