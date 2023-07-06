Become a CAPA Member
6-Jul-2023 10:42 AM

JetBlue Airways terminates NEA with American Airlines

JetBlue Airways announced (05-Jul-2023) it has initiated the termination of its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines in order to focus on its proposed combination with Spirit Airlines. Accordingly, the carrier will not appeal a decision by US District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruling that the NEA cannot continue in its current form due to anticompetitive concerns. JetBlue maintained it "strongly disagree[s]" with the court ruling, noting its "deep conviction" in the NEA's procompetitive benefits, however the termination of the NEA will ease US Department of Justice's concerns surrounding the JetBlue/Spirit combination. [more - original PR]

