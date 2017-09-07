jetBlue Airways updates 3Q2017 guidance, lowers capacity growth

jetBlue Airways updated (05-Sep-2017) its guidance for 3Q2017, stating it now expects 3Q2017 revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between down 1% to 1% year-on-year, compared to down 0.5% to 2.5% in previous guidance. The carrier attributed the lowered guidance to the current competitive industry pricing environment. jetBlue now expects 3Q2017 capacity growth of 6% to 7%, versus prior guidance of 6.5% to 7.5%. FY2017 capacity is expected to be in the bottom half of the 5.5% to 6.5% growth range, give completion factor trends during 3Q2017 and further capacity reductions in Sep-2017 and until the end of the year. [more - original PR]