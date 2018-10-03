JetBlue Airways says PRASM improved to near-legacy levels

JetBlue Airways stated (02-Oct-2018) targeted growth in its focus cities increases utility, while driving higher revenue performance, higher margins and EPS. JetBlue stated other carriers have achieved higher unit revenue by significantly growing their seat shares in their respective hubs. JetBlue's seat share "unlike most other carriers" currently averages less than 30% in its largest focus cities. The airline pointed out its PRASM has improved to near-legacy levels. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]