Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Jul-2019 2:07 PM

JetBlue Airways returns to the black for 1H2019

JetBlue Airways reported (23-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2019:
    • Total operating revenue: USD2105 million, +9.2% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD1855 million, -10.8%;
      • Labour: USD576 million, +18.5%;
      • Fuel: USD484 million, -1.4%;
    • Operating profit: USD250 million, compared to a loss of USD152 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit: USD179 million, compared to a loss of USD121 million in p-c-p;
    • Average fare: USD184.24, +8.3%;
    • Yield: USD 14.74 cents, +3.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.68 cents, +3.3%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 13.14 cents, +3.1%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 11.58 cents, -15.7%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.46 cents, +1.8%;
    • Average stage length: 1147 miles, +5.4%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2019:
    • Total operating revenue: USD3977 million, +8.0%;
    • Total operating costs: USD3652 million, -1.6%;
      • Labour: USD1151 million, +16.8%;
      • Fuel: USD921 million, +1.5%;
    • Operating profit: USD325 million, compared to a loss of USD27 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit: USD221 million, compared to a loss of USD31 million in p-c-p;
    • Average fare: USD180.89, +6.0%;
    • Yield: USD 14.46 cents, +1.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.18 cents, +0.1%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.64 cents, +0.1%;
    • Cost per ASM: USD 11.60 cents, -8.8%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.56 cents, +1.4%;
    • Average stage length: 1150 miles, +5.2%;
    • Total assets: USD11,236 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD461 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD6539 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More