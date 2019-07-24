24-Jul-2019 2:07 PM
JetBlue Airways returns to the black for 1H2019
JetBlue Airways reported (23-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD2105 million, +9.2% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1855 million, -10.8%;
- Labour: USD576 million, +18.5%;
- Fuel: USD484 million, -1.4%;
- Operating profit: USD250 million, compared to a loss of USD152 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD179 million, compared to a loss of USD121 million in p-c-p;
- Average fare: USD184.24, +8.3%;
- Yield: USD 14.74 cents, +3.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.68 cents, +3.3%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 13.14 cents, +3.1%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 11.58 cents, -15.7%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.46 cents, +1.8%;
- Average stage length: 1147 miles, +5.4%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD3977 million, +8.0%;
- Total operating costs: USD3652 million, -1.6%;
- Labour: USD1151 million, +16.8%;
- Fuel: USD921 million, +1.5%;
- Operating profit: USD325 million, compared to a loss of USD27 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: USD221 million, compared to a loss of USD31 million in p-c-p;
- Average fare: USD180.89, +6.0%;
- Yield: USD 14.46 cents, +1.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.18 cents, +0.1%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.64 cents, +0.1%;
- Cost per ASM: USD 11.60 cents, -8.8%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.56 cents, +1.4%;
- Average stage length: 1150 miles, +5.2%;
- Total assets: USD11,236 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD461 million;
- Total liabilities: USD6539 million. [more - original PR]