JetBlue Airways reported (13-Nov-2017) the following traffic highlights for Oct-2017:

Passengers: 3.2 million, +4.4% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 82.4%, -2.4ppts. [more - original PR]

JetBlue: "JetBlue continues to expect fourth quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between (3.0) and 0.0 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, including a negative impact from hurricanes of one to two percentage points." Source: Company statement 13-Nov-2017.