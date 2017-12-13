JetBlue Airways pax up 2% in Nov-2017

JetBlue Airways reported (12-Dec-2017) the following traffic highlights for Nov-2017:

Passengers: 3.2 million, +2.2% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 84.2%, -1.2ppts.

JetBlue: "JetBlue now expects fourth quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between (0.5) and 1.5 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. JetBlue now estimates a negative impact from the recent hurricanes, notably Irma and Maria, of approximately 50 basis points for the fourth quarter, better than the prior estimate of one to two percentage points." Source: Company statement 12-Dec-2017.