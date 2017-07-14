JetBlue Airways pax up 5% in Jun-2017

jetBlue Airways reported (13-Jul-2017) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2017:

Passengers: 3.5 million, +5.1% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 85.5%, -0.7ppt. [more - original PR]

JetBlue: “Second quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) is expected to increase approximately 7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016. Second quarter RASM was positively impacted by 1.25 points due to lower completion factor and incentive payments related to the JetBlue co-branded credit card.” Source: Company statement 12-Jun-2017.