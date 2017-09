JetBlue Airways reported (13-Sep-2017) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2017:

Passengers: 3.7 million, +5.6% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 87.1%, -0.3ppt. [more - original PR]

JetBlue: "JetBlue continues to expect revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between (1.0) and 1.0 percent compared to the third quarter of 2016. RASM guidance does not include any impact of Hurricane Irma." Source: Company statement 13-Sep-2017.