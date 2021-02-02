JetBlue Airways redesigns Mint cabin for trans-Atlantic services

JetBlue Airways redesigned (01-Feb-2021) its premium Mint cabin for trans-Atlantic services, including 24 private suites with sliding doors and custom designed seat cushions. The carrier will also introduce a Mint Studio which offers additional space. The design overhaul will launch on JetBlue's London services commencing in summer 2021. A 16 seat layout will also debut on a limited number of services between New York and Los Angeles in 2021. [more - original PR]