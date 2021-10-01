Become a CAPA Member
Loading
1-Oct-2021 6:33 AM

JetBlue Airways records 500% increase in UK bookings

JetBlue Airways president and COO Joanna Geraghty stated (30-Sep-2021) the carrier has experienced a 500% increase in UK bookings following the easing of US entry requirements for international travellers. Ms Geraghty added: "It's clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries". The carrier launched four times weekly New York JFK-London Gatwick service on 29-Sep-2021 with plans to expand to daily from Nov-2021. It also launched New York JFK-London Heathrow service on 11-Aug-2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More