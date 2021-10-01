JetBlue Airways records 500% increase in UK bookings

JetBlue Airways president and COO Joanna Geraghty stated (30-Sep-2021) the carrier has experienced a 500% increase in UK bookings following the easing of US entry requirements for international travellers. Ms Geraghty added: "It's clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries". The carrier launched four times weekly New York JFK-London Gatwick service on 29-Sep-2021 with plans to expand to daily from Nov-2021. It also launched New York JFK-London Heathrow service on 11-Aug-2021. [more - original PR]