JetBlue Airways receives one A220-300 and one A321LR

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (29-Apr-2021) JetBlue Airways received one A220-300 (N3023J, MSN 55104) and one new A321LR (N4022J, MSN 10303) as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. The carrier now operates two A220s with 68 remaining on order, with the A321LR being the first of 13 delivered. The A321LR will enable the carrier to tap into new long haul markets like London, due to its range of up to 4000 nautical miles. [more - original PR]