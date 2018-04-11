JetBlue Airways pax up 5% in Mar-2018

JetBlue Airways reported (11-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2018:

Passengers: 3.7 million, +4.7% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 89.0%, +3.3ppts.

JetBlue stated: "For the first quarter overall, RASM was positively impacted by a 2.0 point net benefit from calendar placement, including a 2.5 point benefit from Easter timing. For the second quarter, JetBlue continues to expect a 2.5 point headwind from holiday calendar placement, as well as a 1.25 point headwind from completion factor and co-brand incentive payments previously disclosed for the second quarter of 2017". [more - original PR]