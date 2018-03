JetBlue Airways reported (12-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

Passengers: 3.1 million, +4.7% year-on-year;

Passenger load factor: 82.6%, stable.

JetBlue: "JetBlue expects first quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) growth to range between 3.5 and 5.5 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2017." [more - original PR]