11-May-2018 9:10 AM

JetBlue Airways pax up 4% in Apr-2018

JetBlue Airways reported (10-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 3.6 million, +4.2% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 85.7%, +0.4ppt.

The airline stated it: "Continues to expect second quarter revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to range between (3.0) percent and 0.0 percent compared to the second quarter of 2017, including a 2.5 point headwind from holiday placement, as well as a 1.25 point headwind from completion factor and co-brand incentive payments previously disclosed for the second quarter of 2017". [more - original PR]

