1-Aug-2018 1:50 PM
JetBlue Airways outlines investor guidance; expects deliveries of six more A321s in 2018
JetBlue Airways outlined (31-Jul-2018) investor guidance for 3Q2018 and FY2018 as follows:
- One time expenses ranging between USD70 million and USD80 million, including a USD50 million ratification incentive and other negotiated contractual provisions;
- CASM ex fuel growth to range from flat to up 1% from 2017 to 2020 on a compounded basis;
- 3Q2018 ASMs estimated to increase 7.5% to 9.5% year-on-year. FY2018 ASMs are estimated to increase 6.5% to 7.5% year-on-year;
- Average stage length projected to increase approximately 1.8% year-on-year for 3Q2018 and 2.1% for FY2018;
- Estimated consumption of 217 million gallons of fuel in 3Q2018 and 845 million gallons for FY2018, at an average fuel price per gallon (net of hedges) of USD2.23;
- Deliveries of two A321 aircraft in 3Q0218 and four A321s in 4Q2018. [more - original PR]