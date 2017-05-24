jetBlue Airways outlines guidance summary for 2Q2017 and 2017

jetBlue Airways outlined (23-May-2017) the following guidance summary for 2Q2017 and FY2017:

Capacity: 4.0% to 6.0% in 2Q2017 and 5.5% to 7.5% for 2017;

RASM: 4.0% to 6.0% for 2Q2017;

CASM (excluding fuel): 4.5% to 6.5% in 2Q2017 and 1.5% to 3.5% for 2017;

CAPEX (aircraft): USD220 million to USD270 million in 2Q2017 and USD1.05 billion to USD1.2 billion for 2017;

CAPEX (non-aircraft): USD35 million to USD45 million in 2Q2017 and USD150 million to USD200 million for 2017;

Other income/expense: A decrease of USD20 million to USD25 million in 2Q2017 and a decline of USD90 million to USD100 million for 2017. [more - original PR]