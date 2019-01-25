25-Jan-2019 7:36 AM
JetBlue Airways operating profit drops 71% with 39% fuel cost increase in 2018
JetBlue Airways reported (24-Jan-2019) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended Dec-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD1968 million, +12.0% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1747 million, +11.4%;
- Fuel: USD476 million, +29.4%;
- Labour: USD543 million, +10.9%;
- Operating profit: USD221 million, +16.5%;
- Net profit: USD169 million, -74.1%;
- Passengers: 10.3 million, +5.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.5%, -0.6ppt;
- Average fare: USD183.62, +6.6%;
- Yield: USD 15.10 cents, +3.2%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.46 cents, +2.5%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.98 cents, +2.4%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.52 cents, +1.9%;
- Operating cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.27 cents, -3.6%;
- Average stage length: 1105 miles, +3.2%;
- 12 months ended Dec-2018:
- Total operating revenue: USD7658 million, +9.2% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD7370 million, +22.4%;
- Fuel: USD1899 million, +39.4%;
- Labour: USD2044 million, +8.3%;
- Operating profit: USD288 million, -71.0%;
- Net profit: USD188 million, -83.3%;
- Passengers: 42.2 million, +5.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.8%, +0.5ppt;
- Average fare: USD175.11, +3.7%;
- Yield: USD 14.53 cents, +1.5%;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.33 cents, +2.1%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.79 cents, +2.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.31 cents, +14.5%;
- Operating cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.34 cents, +1.1%;
- Average stage length: 1096 miles, +2.2%;
- Total assets: USD10,426 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD474 million;
- Total liabilities: USD5815 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]