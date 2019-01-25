Become a CAPA Member
Loading
25-Jan-2019 7:36 AM

JetBlue Airways operating profit drops 71% with 39% fuel cost increase in 2018

JetBlue Airways reported (24-Jan-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended Dec-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1968 million, +12.0% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD1747 million, +11.4%;
      • Fuel: USD476 million, +29.4%;
      • Labour: USD543 million, +10.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD221 million, +16.5%;
    • Net profit: USD169 million, -74.1%;
    • Passengers: 10.3 million, +5.2%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.5%, -0.6ppt;
    • Average fare: USD183.62, +6.6%;
    • Yield: USD 15.10 cents, +3.2%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.46 cents, +2.5%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.98 cents, +2.4%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 11.52 cents, +1.9%;
    • Operating cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.27 cents, -3.6%;
    • Average stage length: 1105 miles, +3.2%;
  • 12 months ended Dec-2018:
    • Total operating revenue: USD7658 million, +9.2% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD7370 million, +22.4%;
      • Fuel: USD1899 million, +39.4%;
      • Labour: USD2044 million, +8.3%;
    • Operating profit: USD288 million, -71.0%;
    • Net profit: USD188 million, -83.3%;
    • Passengers: 42.2 million, +5.3%;
    • Passenger load factor: 84.8%, +0.5ppt;
    • Average fare: USD175.11, +3.7%;
    • Yield: USD 14.53 cents, +1.5%;
    • Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 12.33 cents, +2.1%;
    • Revenue per ASM: USD 12.79 cents, +2.1%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.31 cents, +14.5%;
    • Operating cost per ASM excl fuel: USD 8.34 cents, +1.1%;
    • Average stage length: 1096 miles, +2.2%;
    • Total assets: USD10,426 million;
      • Cash and cash equivalents: USD474 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD5815 million. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More