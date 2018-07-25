Become a CAPA Member
25-Jul-2018

JetBlue Airways financial performance in 2Q2018 hurt by holiday calendar, high fuel prices

JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes acknowledged (24-Jul-2018) the airline's financial performance in 2Q2018 was impacted by the holiday calendar and a 40% increase in fuel prices. He noted: "The team is focused on mitigating the impact of higher fuel in order to stabilize and improve our margins. We are planning a series of adjustments to both capacity and our ancillary revenue to take effect over the coming months". [more - original PR]

