JetBlue Airways expects revenue benefits to begin in 4Q2018 following ancillary changes

JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes stated (23-Oct-2018) the airline's network reallocations will strengthen its 'focus city' relevance and he expects the airline to report USD100 million to USD120 million in revenue benefit by 2020. The "modest" benefit will begin in 4Q2018 from ancillary changes launched in 3Q2018 to address higher oil prices. Annual revenue benefits of USD50 million should commence in 2019, Mr Hayes said. [more - original PR]